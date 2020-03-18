Bexar County issues new protocols for jail visitations during COVID-19 outbreak

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County officials have announced many changes in protocols as they try to limit the potential for community spread of the new coronavirus.

Bexar County officials announce changes amid rising COVID-19 cases

Wednesday afternoon, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement about changes to visitations at the Bexar County Jail.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Statement:

"Earlier this afternoon, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Video Visitation was temporarily closed in an effort to coordinate a safety/security plan for visitors wishing to visit their loved ones who are currently incarcerated at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

At this time video visitation is working and normal visitation hours are still in-effect.

Effective immediately, all incoming visitors will be screened before entering the video visitation facility, by having their temperature taken, and will be directed to sanitize their hands.

In the event that a fever of 100.4° F is detected, you will be turned away from entering the facility, to safeguard the health and safety of the public and staff.

We continue to urge the public to limit unnecessary public outings to lessen the chances of infection, and maintain best practices in personal hygiene and hand washing.

Although it is possible there may be restrictions placed on video visitation hours and/or visitors in the near future, we will make sure and publicize any changes before implementation."

