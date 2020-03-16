STAAR testing requirements waived in Texas due to coronavirus
Gov. Greg Abbott wants fed testing requirements waived too
SAN ANTONIO – Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday announced that the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, testing requirements will be waived for this academic school year due to the effects of the novel coronavirus.
Abbott is also asking the Department of Education to waive federal testing requirements as the spread of COVID-19 has forced several school districts across Texas to extend spring break.
“Your health and safety are top priorities, and the state of Texas will give school districts flexibility to protect and ensure the health of students, faculty, and their families,” Abbott said in the news release. “We will empower schools to make the best decisions to protect their communities from COVID-19.”
San Antonio-area school districts close schools this week amid public health emergency over coronavirus
Abbott and the TEA are developing ways on how schools can deliver off-campus education to students.
“These discussions are ongoing and more information will be provided as it develops,” the news release states.
All Bexar County public school districts have closed their campuses to students.
The majority are still offering meals to students via curbside pickup. See a full list of those districts here.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
