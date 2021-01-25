KSAT to air ‘The Vaccines: Ending the COVID-19 Pandemic’ special on Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Watch "The Vaccines: Ending the COVID-19 Pandemic" on KSAT 12 on Jan. 27, 7 p.m.

Following the historic development of multiple COVID-19 vaccines, mass distribution is underway and experts say the end of the pandemic is now in sight.

But with the medical breakthrough also came rampant misinformation, which has caused some public distrust of the vaccines.

In an effort to provide fact- and science-based information about the vaccines, we’ve reached out to experts at the forefront of stopping the spread of COVID-19 to inform our hourlong special that airs on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT-TV and KSAT.com.

In the special, titled ‘The Vaccines: Ending the COVID-19 Pandemic,’ medical professionals explain how the vaccines were created, how they work and where we go from here.

KSAT 12 journalists Isis Romero and Steve Spriester will anchor the special.

We’ll also break down the complicated rollout of the vaccine and hear from local officials who are tackling distribution head-on.

