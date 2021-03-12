Here’s who is hiring in March as Texas allows businesses to reopen at 100%

Editor’s Note: This article is not all-inclusive but will be updated as new jobs are posted.

Many companies are looking to hire as Texas allows all businesses to reopen to 100% capacity.

Here’s a look at some of the job openings in the San Antonio area in March.

Amazon will open a new delivery station in San Marcos later this year that will create hundreds of jobs with a $15 per hour starting wage. Hiring will begin approximately eight weeks prior to the launch of the facility. Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and have a high school diploma or the equivalent. Interested applicants can sign up for text alerts by texting JOBSNOW to 77088 to receive automated messages about job openings and can also go will open a new delivery station in San Marcos later this year that will create hundreds of jobs with a $15 per hour starting wage. Hiring will begin approximately eight weeks prior to the launch of the facility. Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and have a high school diploma or the equivalent. Interested applicants can sign up for text alerts by texting JOBSNOW to 77088 to receive automated messages about job openings and can also go online to learn more and apply.

Bubba’s 33 is now hiring for 200 full and part-time positions, including pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers, and server assistants for a new restaurant location at 6930 West Loop 1604 North, which is set to open in April. Those interested in employment can apply online at is now hiring for 200 full and part-time positions, including pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers, and server assistants for a new restaurant locationat 6930 West Loop 1604 North, which is set to open in April. Those interested in employment can apply online at https://bit.ly/3qR8fPK or apply at the hiring trailer, in the restaurant parking lot, between 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

SeaWorld is hiring for hundreds of positions at the marine life park and Aquatica waterpark. The parks are is hiring for hundreds of positions at the marine life park and Aquatica waterpark. The parks are looking to fill more than 500 part-time and seasonal positions including park operations, merchandise, food service, lifeguards and maintenance. Those interested can apply today at www.SeaWorldJobs.com

Spurs Sports & Entertainment is is looking to hire about 75 new part-time employees. SS&E will host a socially-distant job fair at the AT&T Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, March 15 to hire ushers, greeters, ticket takers, elevator operators and event security staff for the AT&T Center & Toyota Field. Interested candidates should visit SS&E Careers Site or text “FAMILY” to 97211.

VIA Metropolitan Transit is looking to recruit bus operators and mechanics. You can submit an application is looking to recruit bus operators and mechanics. You can submit an application online

Work Force Solutions Alamo, San Antonio Works and Brooks will host a will host a virtual job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 24. You can register at multiple locations. Get more information by clicking here or here

Search current job listings here via Workforce Solutions Alamo.

