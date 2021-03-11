Spurs Sports & Entertainment to hold job fair Monday to fill 75 part-time positions

AT&T Center from above. Home of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Sports & Entertainment is looking to hire for 75 new part-time positions at its upcoming job fair on Monday.

The available positions include ushers, greeters, ticket takers and elevator operators, as well as event security.

The socially distant job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, at the AT&T Center.

Those interested in attending can expedite their job fair experience by applying in advance on the Spurs Sports & Entertainment careers page, or by texting “FAMILY” to 97211.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and must wear a face mask to the job fair.