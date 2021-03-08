Collaborative virtual job fair set to help San Antonio get back to work

SAN ANTONIO – Millions of Americans around the country are dealing with unemployment and as Texas begins to reopen, there is a new local initiative to help get people back to work.

It’s a new partnership between Work Force Solutions Alamo, San Antonio Works and Brooks.

“It’s hard and personally, I feel the hardship that they’re going through, because my own family is experiencing it as well, as I have close friends, neighbors, that are in their position,” Lizett Rivera, customer solutions representative at Workforce Solutions Alamo said.

Rivera is one of the employees working to get people back to work.

“Unfortunately over the course of the last 12 months during the pandemic we lost about 350+ thousand jobs in this particular region, and that’s a 13 county region,” Adrian Lopez, Workforce Solutions Alamo CEO said.

Now, Workforce Solutions Alamo is teaming up with Brooks and San Antonio Works to get as many people in our community back on their feet as possible.

“This Initiative is one of many initiatives that we are spearheading in relation to our sector base model, that are working in conjunction with many of the sectors that are producing jobs as the economy starts to open,” Lopez said.

If you are looking for a job, here’s how you can get involved.

“We have a job fair that’s a great opportunity that’s coming up, it is March 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s a virtual job fair because unfortunately we’re still dealing with the COVID circumstances where we have to kind of balance the safety of our clients with our employers,” Lopez said.

A lot of people in and around San Antonio may also need help with the technology aspect, so that’s what some local computers are used for.

“This is where we come in to play, will come in and show them exactly where it is that they need to register and we’ll go from there,” Rivera said.

You can register at multiple locations, including by clicking here, or those that are with the San Antonio Centers can find all the locations here, and the website is also under Career Centers on the Workforce Solutions Alamo website.