A South Texas town may have just seen the hottest May temperature in Texas history 🥵

According to the Weather Prediction Center, La Puerta, Texas reached 116 on Thursday

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

High temperatures on Thursday 5/9/2024 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

While it was hot in San Antonio on Thursday, it was downright sweltering in deep South Texas, where the temperatures were mind-blowing, with several spots jumping above 110 degrees.

Not only was it hot, it was also extremely humid. According to the Weather Prediction Center, La Puerta, Texas, just west of the Rio Grande Valley population center, reached 116 degrees on Thursday. That was easily the hottest place in the country.

It may have set even more records, however. Looking through historical data, the 116-degree reading may have set the record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in May in Texas. This will have to be verified. Keep in mind that Texas’s all-time hottest temperature on record is 120 degrees set in Seymour and Monahans.

CITYTEMPERATUREDATE
SEYMOUR120°8/12/1936
MONAHANS120°6/28/1994
RIO GRANDE VILLAGE119°6/24/2023
QUANNAH119°6/28/1994
GUTHRIE119°6/28/1994

Regardless, the heat yesterday across South Texas was dangerous.

In Brownsville, a record-high temperature of 104 degrees translated to a heat index of 129 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Harlingen reached a peak heat index of 128 degrees, while McAllen’s feels-like temperature peaked at 124 degrees.

Thankfully, a front brought relief on Friday. Cooler and wetter weather is expected over the weekend.

