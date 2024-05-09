Wet weather could dampen Mother’s Day plans

SAN ANTONIO – A cold front pushed through last night, and it feels better! It’s not cold by any stretch of the imagination, but temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler on Friday, and humidity levels are dropping. Over the weekend, a disturbance will roll through, and that means we’ll also have some rain chances.
Here’s what you need to know:
KEY POINTS
- Cooler and drier Friday, with a stray storm possible along the Rio Grande.
- Saturday brings more clouds, a continued small chance for rain.
- Sunday represents our best opportunity for rain, especially early in the day (40%).
- Both showers and storms are possible. A strong storm can’t be ruled out for Mother’s Day.
Friday (May 10)
- Not as hot with highs in the mid-80s
- Partly cloudy skies
- Slightly drier air filters in throughout the day
- An isolated shower or two possible west of I-35, most miss out
Saturday (May 11)
- Cooler with highs near 80 degrees
- Mostly cloudy with drier air
- A few sprinkles or an isolated shower possible
Mother’s Day (May 12)
- Cloudy and damp at times
- Highs near 80 degrees
- Scattered showers and storms possible; one or two could be strong
- Not a washout, but it wouldn’t hurt to keep the umbrella handy if you have any plans with mom!
