Wet weather could dampen Mother’s Day plans

SAN ANTONIO – A cold front pushed through last night, and it feels better! It’s not cold by any stretch of the imagination, but temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler on Friday, and humidity levels are dropping. Over the weekend, a disturbance will roll through, and that means we’ll also have some rain chances.

Here’s what you need to know:

KEY POINTS

Cooler and drier Friday, with a stray storm possible along the Rio Grande.

Saturday brings more clouds, a continued small chance for rain.

Sunday represents our best opportunity for rain, especially early in the day (40%).

Both showers and storms are possible. A strong storm can’t be ruled out for Mother’s Day.

Friday (May 10)

Not as hot with highs in the mid-80s

Partly cloudy skies

Slightly drier air filters in throughout the day

An isolated shower or two possible west of I-35, most miss out

Saturday (May 11)

Cooler with highs near 80 degrees

Mostly cloudy with drier air

A few sprinkles or an isolated shower possible

Mother’s Day (May 12)

Cloudy and damp at times

Highs near 80 degrees

Scattered showers and storms possible; one or two could be strong

Not a washout, but it wouldn’t hurt to keep the umbrella handy if you have any plans with mom!

Rain chances over the next week (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)