Wet weather could dampen Mother’s Day plans

Not a washout, but a few showers and isolated storms are possible on Sunday

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

Mother's Day weekend forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A cold front pushed through last night, and it feels better! It’s not cold by any stretch of the imagination, but temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler on Friday, and humidity levels are dropping. Over the weekend, a disturbance will roll through, and that means we’ll also have some rain chances.

Here’s what you need to know:

KEY POINTS

  • Cooler and drier Friday, with a stray storm possible along the Rio Grande.
  • Saturday brings more clouds, a continued small chance for rain.
  • Sunday represents our best opportunity for rain, especially early in the day (40%).
  • Both showers and storms are possible. A strong storm can’t be ruled out for Mother’s Day.

Friday (May 10)

  • Not as hot with highs in the mid-80s
  • Partly cloudy skies
  • Slightly drier air filters in throughout the day
  • An isolated shower or two possible west of I-35, most miss out

Saturday (May 11)

  • Cooler with highs near 80 degrees
  • Mostly cloudy with drier air
  • A few sprinkles or an isolated shower possible

Mother’s Day (May 12)

  • Cloudy and damp at times
  • Highs near 80 degrees
  • Scattered showers and storms possible; one or two could be strong
  • Not a washout, but it wouldn’t hurt to keep the umbrella handy if you have any plans with mom!
Rain chances over the next week (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

About the Authors

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

