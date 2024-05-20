1 man hospitalized, 1 man detained after stabbing on Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital in critical condition and another has been detained following a stabbing on the city’s Northeast Side early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 2560 block of Northeast Loop 410, not far from Serna Elementary School after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the victim and the suspect were walking along the access road of a highway when an altercation broke out between the two men. That’s when, police say, the suspect stabbed the victim in the stomach.

Police said there is not much information on the stabbing, except that the two men had gotten into an argument earlier that day.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was detained by officers and charges are pending, police said.