75º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

1 man hospitalized, 1 man detained after stabbing on Northeast Side, police say

Incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in 2560 block of NE Loop 410

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, San Antonio, Northeast Side
Loop 410 stabbing image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital in critical condition and another has been detained following a stabbing on the city’s Northeast Side early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 2560 block of Northeast Loop 410, not far from Serna Elementary School after receiving word of a person wounded.

Recommended Videos

According to police, the victim and the suspect were walking along the access road of a highway when an altercation broke out between the two men. That’s when, police say, the suspect stabbed the victim in the stomach.

Police said there is not much information on the stabbing, except that the two men had gotten into an argument earlier that day.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was detained by officers and charges are pending, police said.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Recommended Videos