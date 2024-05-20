Man wounded after shots are fired at home just west of downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was taken to an area hospital after being shot at his home just west of downtown late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of South San Marcos Street, not far from Interstate 10 and Tampico Street.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he’s listed in serious condition.

Police said there were no witnesses and there is no suspect information at this time. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.