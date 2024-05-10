How to make Mother’s Day bouquets last longer

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Flower Company on the North Side says its biggest sellers for Mother’s Day are traveling hundreds, if not thousands, of miles to reach local moms.

The company on Broadway will handle hundreds of thousands of flowers this Mother’s Day weekend. Store Manager Kori Perez said their flowers will end up at florist stores, restaurants, hotels and homes.

Some flowers have traveled worldwide on airplanes and trucks to reach flower stores before the holiday. Perez said their most popular flowers are carnations, red roses, peonies, and white lilies.

Most florists have a special mixture that helps flowers stay healthy and fresh, Perez said. Customers can continue that same care at home to keep the flowers vibrant even after Mother’s Day.

“Keep the water clean and change it out often, cut the stem, and add a little flower food. You don’t need too much,” Perez said. “Some people have their own home remedies. I’ve heard tonic water and Sprite.”

Read also: