San Antonio International adds 3 nonstop flights amid record-breaking number of passengers

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio International Airport (SAT) is adding three new nonstop flights in June amid a record-breaking number of passengers for the year.

SAT reported its 12th record-breaking month in a row for April 2024, with a 7% increase in passengers compared to April 2023.

“More people are flying than ever before – and we’re constantly working on adding even more destinations to meet that demand,” said Jacob Tyler, chief air service development officer for the City of San Antonio’s Aviation Department. “April 2024 was the first time we’ve surpassed 900,000 passengers for the month of April.”

New nonstop flights

Three new flights are launching this month, two domestic and one international. They launch as follows:

June 1: Viva Aerobus to Torreon (Tuesdays and Saturdays)

June 4: Southwest Airlines to Burbank (daily)

June 5: American Airlines to Philadelphia (daily)

“These new destinations are important to both our business and leisure travelers,” said Jesus H. Saenz, Jr., director of airports for the Aviation Department.

SAT said the following airlines had the largest increases in service year over year:

Spirit Airlines

Alaska Airlines

Volaris

Delta Air Lines

Viva Aerobus

American Airlines

Southwest Airlines

Find more details on the airport’s 45 nonstop destinations here.