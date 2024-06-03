82º
Building’s roof partially collapses after early-morning fire, SAFD says

Fire was called in around 4:40 a.m. in 13600 block of Bulverde Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A commercial building on the city’s Northeast Side was nearly destroyed by a fire early Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 4:40 a.m. in the 13600 block of Bulverde Road, not far from Wetmore Road and Thousand Oaks Drive.

Firefighters said half the building was destroyed after the back part of the roof collapsed. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team will try to determine the exact cause.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 16 units answered the call.

