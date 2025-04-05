Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
73º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

City to hold community meeting on Monday to discuss far East Side projects

Meeting is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 7, at the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Patty Santos, Reporter

Tags: East Side, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is inviting East Side homeowners and businesses to share their vision for the future of their neighborhood.

On Monday, San Antonio Tomorrow is hosting a meeting for the “Far East Community Area Plan,” which encompasses the area from about Interstate 10 and Martin Luther King Drive to the east, toward Loop 1604.

The community meetings have been happening for years. So far, the city planning crew has come up with different draft concepts, including pedestrian crossings, lighting and public spaces.

The meeting is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 7, at the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex, 200 Noblewood Drive.

For more information, click the link here.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

email

Patty Santos headshot

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS