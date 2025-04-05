City to hold community meeting on Monday to discuss far East Side projects

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is inviting East Side homeowners and businesses to share their vision for the future of their neighborhood.

On Monday, San Antonio Tomorrow is hosting a meeting for the “Far East Community Area Plan,” which encompasses the area from about Interstate 10 and Martin Luther King Drive to the east, toward Loop 1604.

The community meetings have been happening for years. So far, the city planning crew has come up with different draft concepts, including pedestrian crossings, lighting and public spaces.

The meeting is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 7, at the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex, 200 Noblewood Drive.

