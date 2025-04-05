KSAT Connect users capture striking photos of storm clouds during Final Four weekend

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Rainfall accumulation over the last 24 hours.

SAN ANTONIO – People across South Texas experienced rain and thunderstorms Friday night as the 2025 Men’s Final Four weekend kicked off.

Some areas even received hail in parts of the Hill Country!

Whatever the Weather A collection of daily blog posts from the KSAT Weather Authority. Email Address Sign Up

KSAT meteorologists predicted this system well before it arrived, noting light rain accumulation and the possibility of severe storms.

Although it did not produce much-needed rainfall across the area, it did produce a light show for many.

Take a look at the striking photos KSAT Connect users shared:

Have a photo to submit? Upload to KSAT Connect here!

To submit a photo or video, check out our guide below.

Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page . We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!

If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.

Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”

Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”

Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.

Select the channel and category.

Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.

The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.