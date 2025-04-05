Skip to main content
KSAT Connect users capture striking photos of storm clouds during Final Four weekend

Your pictures may be shared online or on-air!

Shelby Ebertowski, Weather Producer

Rainfall accumulation over the last 24 hours. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – People across South Texas experienced rain and thunderstorms Friday night as the 2025 Men’s Final Four weekend kicked off.

Some areas even received hail in parts of the Hill Country!

KSAT meteorologists predicted this system well before it arrived, noting light rain accumulation and the possibility of severe storms.

Although it did not produce much-needed rainfall across the area, it did produce a light show for many.

Take a look at the striking photos KSAT Connect users shared:

Thunderstorm moving towards Boerne from Pipe Creek, TX
Frankcoffland41

Thunderstorm moving towards Boerne from Pipe Creek, TX

0
Pipe Creek
Beautiful!
frankerazo13

Beautiful!

0
San Antonio
Mother nature give us a heads up of what’s to come overnight.
Taylor Mcclelland

Mother nature give us a heads up of what’s to come overnight.

0
San Antonio
Ingram weather
Lisa in Ingram

Ingram weather

0
Harper

Have a photo to submit? Upload to KSAT Connect here!

To submit a photo or video, check out our guide below.

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

