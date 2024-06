(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department said flames burned through a far West Side home.

The fire started around 6 p.m. on Sunday in the 600 block of Lynx Mountain.

SAFD said responding crews found heavy fire on the home’s second floor.

Fire officials were forced to attack the flames defensively because the home’s roof partially collapsed, authorities said.

Nobody was injured in the fire, according to SAFD.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.