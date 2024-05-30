Get shopping with these Insider Deals

We hope you enjoy KSATDeals, brought to you in connection with MorningSave. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Summer is practically here, so why not stock up on some items that will make this time of year even better? We love the idea of that!

We have discounts on some fabulous items that will make life a little easier and more enjoyable. To get shopping, just click or tap the link here and head over to MorningSave.com. All you have to do is look for the Insider Deals and get shopping.

If you love getting a salon blowout but hate the salon price, we have a deal for you! Get your ‘do done at home with the Etekcity Quattro Iconic Hair Dryer and Volumizer Brush. This must-have hair tool is designed for all hair types and features three temperature settings and iconic outputs to reduce frizz and static.

Best of all, you can simplify your routine by drying and styling your hair at the same time. You may have seen this dryer for as much as $50, but you can save a massive 70% with this exclusive Insider Deal and get one for $14.99.

Let’s move on to the kitchen. Air fried or deep fried? Why settle on one when you can have both? The Kalorik 2-in-1 Digital Air and Deep Fryer combines both technologies into one compact appliance. You can cook all your favorite foods to crispy fried perfection.

When used as an air fryer, you can get all the crunch and taste with less oil, reducing fat by up to 75%. It will also save you cooking time because it’s up to 30% faster than traditional cooking methods. Cook for one or prepare a feast for a family of three or four. An added bonus is the charcoal filter that absorbs odor to prevent that “fried food smell”. This device is also non-stick and has dishwasher-safe parts, which makes clean-up quick and easy.

You may have seen this 2-in-1 air fryer and deep fryer for as much as $141, but with this insanely good Insider Deal, you can score one for $39.99, a huge discount of 72%.

Now, let’s get to my favorite knives out there. Precision, style, safety and a pop of color are all part of this Cuisinart Advantage Ceramic Coated Nautical Knife Set. Cuisinart Advantage professional-quality stainless steel knives have a cutting-edge, non-stick coating that makes slicing easier.

For ease of use, the color-coded design helps you keep tabs on what you’re cutting to avoid cross-contamination. What could be better? How about a lifetime warranty? So with this deal, you get a lifetime of knives.

You may have seen a set like this one for as much as $65, but with this exclusive Insider Deal, you can get this 6-piece set for $19.99, a savings of 69%.

Next up, something you will always be glad you have in your medicine cabinet, at a price that we can’t say no to. With the Sunbeam Infrared Thermometer, never wonder if your family member’s temperature is too hot, too cold or just right. The easy-to-read screen shares results in just seconds.

For quick, contactless forehead readings or gentle and dependable measurements in ear mode, the infrared body thermometer uses a reliable high-precision sensor to monitor readings in both Fahrenheit and Celsius. It features a color-coded fever indicator and an auto alert to let you know when temperatures are rising. You can track your health with a convenient memory function that references the previous reading. You may have seen this thermometer for as much as $30, but you can get one for $19, saving a hefty 70%.

To start shopping, just click or tap the link here and look for the Insider Deals. Remember, these are only available while supplies last, so don’t miss out. Happy shopping and happy saving!