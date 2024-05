SAN ANTONIO – Some construction workers are hospitalized after being trapped overnight Thursday in a work zone on the Loop 1604 access road near I-10 West.

San Antonio police said the workers were trying to connect some beams to the concrete pillars when a chain broke.

One of the beams fell onto a cherry picker, knocking it to the ground and trapping the workers inside the basket.

Firefighters rescued the men, and they were taken to University Hospital in serious condition.