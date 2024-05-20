Electricity shut off in Hondo as crews work to repair gas line following leak

HONDO, Texas – Most Hondo residents are expected to be without electricity for hours after a major gas leak.

Crews are working to repair a gas line north of the intersection of Avenue V and 21st Street, which may take two to four hours, according to the Hondo Police Department.

The power substation near Avenue U had to be shut off for the gas line repair, and homes nearby were forced to evacuate due to their proximity to the substation.

The power will not be turned on until after the line is repaired and no gas is detected in the air.

Additional officers have been assigned to the Hondo ISD campus as a precaution while crews make repairs.