SeaWorld, Aquatica hiring for hundreds of positions in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld in San Antonio is hiring for hundreds of positions at the marine life park and Aquatica waterpark.

The parks are looking to fill more than 500 part-time and seasonal positions including park operations, merchandise, food service, lifeguards and maintenance.

Some of the positions come with a $200 signing bonus, SeaWorld officials said. All employees get free admission to both parks, free and discount tickets for friends and family and other perks.

Those interested can apply today at www.SeaWorldJobs.com.

