Now hiring! Job fair to be held Thursday at San Antonio State Hospital

San Antonio State Hospital is hosting a job fair on Thursday to fill more than 200 vacant positions at the facility.

There are openings for nurses, psychiatric nursing assistants, psychologists, food service workers, and maintenance staff.

The fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, staff will be following all recommended safety precautions and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Face masks and social distancing will be required at the job fair.

“We want team members looking to make a positive difference in the lives of the people we serve in our state hospitals,” said Mike Maples, HHS deputy executive commissioner for the Health and Specialty Care System, which operates facilities across the state. “State hospital employees find great purpose in their work by joining our mission to serve their fellow Texans.”

SASH is also offering employment signing bonuses for registered nurses and psychiatric nurse assistants who are interested in working in a rewarding environment by providing acute inpatient psychiatric care for adults.

A limited number of registered nurses can receive $2,500 extra in their first paycheck and psychiatric nurse assistants can receive up to $1,000 extra in their first paycheck with an agreement of at least one year of employment.

HHSC offers many benefits to employees, including career advancement, paid training, health and dental insurance, and paid vacation and sick leave.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to be considered for employment. To apply for these open positions, candidates can visit the jobs page. Career counselors and job seekers can also contact a recruiter by emailing scott.bingaman@hhs.texas.gov or healthcareers@hhsc.state.tx.us.

More information on the Health and Specialty Care System and its mission of individualized care be found here.