Cuteness Alert: Watch video of new baby penguin hatching at SeaWorld San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio has welcomed a new baby chinstrap penguin.

A video of the chick hatching was shared by SeaWorld.

About 30 chicks have hatched in the 2020-2021 breeding season, making it a very successful season for the penguin breeding program, a spokesperson said.

It took about 32 to 40 days before the new chick started breaking through its egg.

The cute critter is tiny right now but is expected to be fully grown in about two months.

If you can’t get enough penguin pics then check our live Penguin Cam.