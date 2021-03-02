Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to make ‘statewide announcement’ in Lubbock

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will make a statewide announcement Tuesday while speaking to the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

The speech is slated for 1:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article.

Abbott hinted last week that he was working on removing statewide orders related to COVID-19 during an appearance in Corpus Christi.

“We’re working right now on evaluating when we’re gonna be able to remove all statewide orders, and we will be making announcements about that pretty soon,” Abbott previously said when asked about the mask mandate.

The governor had issued several statewide orders since the pandemic first began last year. In July, Abbott issued the mask order for most Texas counties. Last fall, Abbott issued a statewide order that tied business capacity to coronavirus hospitalization numbers.

As of Feb. 28, 6.5% of Texans have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Tribune, and experts say that the Lone Star State is still nowhere close to reaching herd immunity.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease doctor, recently said he believed people would need to continue wearing face masks into 2022.

