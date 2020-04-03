Facility connected to nursing home with deadly COVID-19 outbreak now under investigation in San Antonio
Both facilities have poor health ratings, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A Metropolitan Health official confirmed to KSAT Friday that the agency is investigating a Live Oak long-term care facility linked to a San Antonio nursing home at the center of a deadly COVID-19 outbreak earlier this week.
Public records show Southeast Nursing & Rehabilitation on Southcross — where the deadly outbreak occurred — and Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare on Palisades Drive in Live Oak are managed and operated by the same company, Texas Operations Management.
Both facilities have poor health ratings significantly below average for Texas and the U.S.
RELATED: Southeast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center was fined $60,000, cited for 28 violations in 2019
More than 70 residents and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility on Southcross, according to figures released by San Antonio city officials late Thursday night.
City officials were expected to provide an update on the outbreak during an 11 a.m. press conference. Watch that livestream here.
This article will be updated with more details soon.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
