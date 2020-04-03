Facility connected to nursing home with deadly COVID-19 outbreak now under investigation in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A Metropolitan Health official confirmed to KSAT Friday that the agency is investigating a Live Oak long-term care facility linked to a San Antonio nursing home at the center of a deadly COVID-19 outbreak earlier this week.

Public records show Southeast Nursing & Rehabilitation on Southcross — where the deadly outbreak occurred — and Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare on Palisades Drive in Live Oak are managed and operated by the same company, Texas Operations Management.

Both facilities have poor health ratings significantly below average for Texas and the U.S.

More than 70 residents and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility on Southcross, according to figures released by San Antonio city officials late Thursday night.

City officials were expected to provide an update on the outbreak during an 11 a.m. press conference. Watch that livestream here.

Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in Bexar County that have one or zero star ratings. Image shown during city press conference. (KSAT)

This article will be updated with more details soon.

