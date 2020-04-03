These are the long-term care facilities being monitored for COVID-19 outbreaks in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – City leaders said Friday morning that they are monitoring dozens of nursing homes and long-term care facilities in the San Antonio area for potential COVID-19 outbreaks after 75 cases and one death were confirmed at a facility on the Southeast Side.

Seven of those facilities are of specific concern, officials said, because two staff members who were infected in the coronavirus outbreak at Southeast Nursing & Rehabilitation on Southcross also spent time caring for residents at those locations.

Five of those facilities are nursing homes and each have poor health ratings, according to federal regulators. The two other facilities are specialty hospitals and do not have ratings from the government because they are not subject to the same regulations as nursing homes that receive federal funding.

At Southeast Nursing & Rehabilitation, which has a one-star rating from federal regulators based on recent inspections, 67 of the 84 residents and eight staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, health officials are trying to track down anyone who may have come into contact with the staff at the other locations and provide testing in hopes of preventing or blunting another outbreak.

Here’s what we know about the seven long-term care facilities, their size, location and ratings (federal regulators rate nursing homes on a five-star scale, based on past inspections, staffing and quality of care):

San Antonio health officials are monitoring seven long-term care facilities and nursing homes after two staff members infected with COVID-19 spent time working at each. (KSAT)

1. Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Live Oak, 8221 Palisades Drive

This facility was already under investigation before the Friday morning announcement from officials because it is owned and operated by the same company, has crossover staff and has poor safety ratings, as reported by the KSAT Defenders

Total Bed Count: 222

Owner: Texas Operations Management, LLC/Stonebrook Manor SNF, LLC.

Regulator rating: One star per Medicare.gov , “Much Below Average”

2. The Rio At Mission Trails, 6211 S. New Braunfels Avenue

Total Bed Count: 124

Owner: San Antonio II Enterprises

Overall rating: One star per Medicare.gov , “Much Below Average”

3. The Village at Incarnate Word, 4707 Broadway Street

Total Bed Count: 60

Owner: Incarnate Word Retirement Community Inc.​

Overall rating: Home not found in Medicare.gov

Last state inspection : 10 violations (slightly above state average)

4. Buena Vida Nursing and Rehab, 5027 Pecan Grove

Total Bed Count: 222

Owner: San Antonio Iv Enterprises, LLC.​

Overall rating: One star per Medicare.gov , “Much Below Average”

5. Floresville Residence and Rehabilitation Center, 1811 Sixth Street

Total Bed Count: 144

Owner: Dewitt Medical District

Overall rating: Two star per Medicare.gov , “Below Average”

6. Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital, 8026 Floyd Curl Drive

Specialty hospital, doesn’t have ratings from the government because they are not subject to the same regulations as nursing homes that receive federal funding.

7. Baptist Emergency Hospital (Overlook), 25615 N US Hwy 281

Specialty hospital, doesn’t have ratings from the government because they are not subject to the same regulations as nursing homes that receive federal funding.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

