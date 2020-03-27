Medina County reports 2 more COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 3
New cases are man, woman older than 70
SAN ANTONIO – Two additional cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Medina County, bringing the total to three in that area.
The two patients, a man and woman over 70 years old, live in the same household in the countryside, according to a news release. They acquired the virus locally but are unaware of who they contracted it from, the release states.
They are currently self-isolating at home.
‘Perfectly healthy’ New Braunfels man killed by COVID-19, family says
The new patients are not related to the first case in the county, which was reported on March 17.
In that case, the woman returned from traveling abroad and immediately isolated herself. She was later taken to a Bexar County hospital.
Medina County does not have a stay-at-home order in place and does not plan on implementing one soon, a spokesperson said.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
