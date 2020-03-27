‘Perfectly healthy’ New Braunfels man killed by COVID-19, family says

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Adolph (T.J.) Mendez, 44, was “perfectly healthy,” according to his family, with no underlying health issues when he died Thursday from complications due to COVID-19, the Herald-Zeitung reported.

His daughter Brenda Johnson told the Herald-Zeitung that Mendez was tested for COVID-19 last week and was given a positive diagnosis Tuesday.

Mendez, who was originally from San Antonio, lived in New Braunfels for the past 14 years and taught kindergarten at Oakwood Church, according to the Herald-Zeitung.

Mendez died at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin and leaves behind six children and his wife Angela.

Read the full story on Herald-Zeitung.com.

"You hear that the people who die are older or have previous health conditions but he was neither and the virus took him... Posted by New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung on Thursday, March 26, 2020

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

