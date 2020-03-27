‘Perfectly healthy’ New Braunfels man killed by COVID-19, family says
Man tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Adolph (T.J.) Mendez, 44, was “perfectly healthy,” according to his family, with no underlying health issues when he died Thursday from complications due to COVID-19, the Herald-Zeitung reported.
His daughter Brenda Johnson told the Herald-Zeitung that Mendez was tested for COVID-19 last week and was given a positive diagnosis Tuesday.
Mendez, who was originally from San Antonio, lived in New Braunfels for the past 14 years and taught kindergarten at Oakwood Church, according to the Herald-Zeitung.
Mendez died at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin and leaves behind six children and his wife Angela.
Read the full story on Herald-Zeitung.com.
"You hear that the people who die are older or have previous health conditions but he was neither and the virus took him...Posted by New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung on Thursday, March 26, 2020
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- Here’s what we know about the confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Antonio
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- San Antonio facing higher unemployment than Great Recession as council extends ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order
- These are all the Texas cities and counties that have issued stay-at-home orders
- ‘We have community transmission now.’ Bexar County changes tactics from containment to mitigation
- What to do if you lose your job
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- Texas governor bans dine-in eating, gatherings of 10+ through April 3
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- Social distancing and hungry? These San Antonio-area restaurants are offering To-Go deals
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.