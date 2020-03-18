Medina County has first confirmed COVID-19 case after woman tests positive

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Medina County officials are reporting the county’s first positive case of COVID-19. The patient is a 57-year-old woman who is currently isolated in a Bexar County hospital.

Officials said the woman returned from traveling abroad and immediately isolated herself. They said as a result of her self-isolation, it appears there has been no community exposure.

Officials said there has been no exposure to local businesses or health care facilities in the county.

Health officials said this patient is not counted in the Bexar County cases because she is a resident of Medina County despite the woman being treated in a Bexar County hospital.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

