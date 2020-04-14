Floresville veteran’s home bracing for possible COVID-19 outbreak after 1 death, second confirmed case

Floresville, TEXAS – As major cities deal with the effects of COVID-19, rural Texas towns with fewer resources are starting to get hit hard as well.

Floresville, a town of about 7,000 located in Wilson County, about 30 miles southeast of downtown San Antonio, is an example of how smaller communities are struggling to fight back against the virus.

Late last week, city officials learned of the first positive case of COVID-19 at the Frank M. Tejeda Veteran’s Home, which has the capacity to provide long-term care for more than 150 people. On Sunday, the 75-year-old resident died just days after testing positive. He was hospitalized in San Antonio on April 9 and died April 12.

Now, officials have identified the second positive case at the facility, saying that the latest patient had close contact with the 75-year-old man. It’s not immediately clear on Tuesday whether the patient is a resident or staff member. There are 11 positive cases confirmed throughout Wilson County.

Families of residents and staff members and local officials are concerned the facility may report more cases in the coming days as test results of potential exposures return. They’re hoping to avoid a situation like the COVID-19 outbreak that has so far killed at least 15 residents and infected more than 100 people at a Southeast Side nursing home.

Frank M. Tejeda Veteran's Home (KSAT)

First death due to COVID-19 reported in Wilson County

But Floresville Mayor Cissy Gonzalez-Dippel said in an interview with KSAT12 that she’s facing new challenges, like shortages on essential equipment and protective gear and having to wait longer for test results since the county doesn’t have a health department. Ultimately, she’s at the mercy of state investigators and labs.

“Our county has come under fire that we’re not giving out enough information, but the bottom line is we don’t get it,” Gonzalez-Dippel said. “We hold for DSHS (Department of State Health Services) and Region 8.”

The biggest question on the mayor’s mind now is: how did a case appear inside the Frank M. Tejeda Veteran’s Home if it has been closed to all non-essential visitors since March 9?

“The DSHS has been investigating to see where that virus originated from, and we have not received any details of that,” Gonzalez-Dippel said.

The mayor also said every resident who lived in the same wing as the first patient, and all staff that was around him, have been tested. More tests will be conducted this week for all other residents and all staff, she said.

″It had to be taken in somehow from someone, and we’re eagerly awaiting information on how that happened," Gonzalez-Dippel said.

As local officials await those results, they’re encouraging the community to continue to practice social distancing and be patient.

If anybody is needing assistance in Floresville they are encouraged to call Floresville City Hall at (830) 393-3105 or the Floresville Food Pantry 830-321-1151.

