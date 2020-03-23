Wilson County reports first confirmed case of coronavirus

WILSON COUNTY, Texas – Wilson County is reporting its first case of the coronvirus, the Wilson County News reported Monday.

The patient is a resident of Wilson County and is hospitalized, the report said.

The case is travel-related within the United States but outside of Texas and is not considered community-spread, officials said.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is helping Wilson County in identifying any close contacts the patient may have had prior to testing positive.

County Judge Richard J. Jackson issued a Declaration of Public Health Emergency on Thursday.

You can read more about this story on the Wilson County News website. Track cases county by county in this map.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: