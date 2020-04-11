One COVID-19 case confirmed at Frank Tejeda Texas State Veterans Home, Councilwoman Ximenez says

FLORESVILLE, Texas – A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at the Frank M. Tejada Texas State Veterans Home in Floresville, Councilwoman Marissa Ximenez and Commissioner Albert Gamez said.

The councilwoman made the announcement Saturday on Facebook, saying the case is still under investigation.

Other information about the case was limited, but councilwoman Ximenez is reminding residents to continue practicing social distancing and take the necessary precautions when out in public to keep yourself safe.

“As your councilwoman I am sharing any and all information I receive at the time it becomes available. Knowing so little information now, I ask you keep this individual and their family in your thoughts and prayers. Please remember to take all precautions necessary to keep yourself and everyone around you safe before you decide to travel to a public space,” said the councilwoman’s Facebook post in part.

With this confirmed COVID-19 case at the veterans home, there are now 11 cases in Wilson County, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials also say of those 11 cases, three patients have recovered, eight cases are travel-related, one case is community transmission, one case is household transmission and the other case is healthcare facility transmission.

