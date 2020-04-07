5 additional deaths reported at San Antonio nursing home overrun by COVID-19, bringing tally to 8
Patients were asymptomatic, but tested positive for virus
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metropolitan Health District officials confirmed Tuesday that five additional deaths were reported at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a COVID-19 outbreak, bringing the total number of deaths there to eight.
Previously, only three deaths COVID-19-related deaths were reported to the city’s health agency. Those deaths were reported by the hospitals where the residents died.
An outbreak was announced at the nursing home on April 1. Since then, more than 70 residents and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility on Southcross.
Over the weekend, however, Metro Health centers were notified of a fourth death this weekend at the nursing home. The man, who was in his 70s, had a COVID-19 test, but the result was inconclusive.
“However, after media interviews by family members suggested there were additional deaths, Metro Health requested that Southeast provide a detailed accounting of all deaths in recent days,” officials wrote in the news release.
Information showed that five residents died at the nursing home between Sunday and Tuesday.
“The deaths were all of residents 70 years old or greater, both male and female, who were asymptomatic but had positive tests for the virus,” according to the news release.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
