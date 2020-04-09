San Antonio nursing home ‘saddened, devastated’ over COVID-19 deaths at facility

SAN ANTONIO – Eight days after city officials announced an outbreak at a Southeast Side nursing home that so far has claimed the lives of 10 residents, the facility on Thursday released a statement.

“Our entire team at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Services is saddened, devastated and somewhat confounded by the deaths of our residents as well as the test results revealing more cases among people who live and work here. We have implemented every single protection order and protocol issued by the Metropolitan Health District, the State of Texas, the Centers for Disease Control and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. That included the tough restrictions for family visits as well as visits by outside therapists. Still, cases of this horrible disease apparently raced through our building, and like every similar provider in the country, we don’t know how or even when Covid-19 got inside our sealed environment. We also don’t know if a carrier was asymptomatic or if the virus was brought in a different way.”

“This is exhausting for residents, staff and families. Please know we are doing everything possible to care for each person here and we will continue to provide the best protections available. We are hopeful this situation serves as a cautionary notice to all senior living and rehabilitation centers. Covid-19 is an evil and fast enemy. Be prepared.”

The deaths at the nursing home have accounted for half of the COVID-19 related fatalities in Bexar County.

Nursing home therapist warned supervisors of possible COVID-19 exposure 10 days before deadly outbreak, records show

According to text messages obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders, a staff occupational therapist at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center raised concerns to multiple supervisors that a fellow therapist had continued to work there despite possibly being exposed to COVID-19,

The staff occupational therapist resigned March 20, citing concerns over the nursing facility not requiring her co-worker to self-quarantine and instead having him continue to show up for shifts the entire week.

10 deaths now at San Antonio nursing home overrun by COVID-19

About a week and a half after she made her outcries, health officials confirmed the outbreak.

In addition to the 10 deaths, more than 70 residents and staff members have tested positive for the deadly virus, according to the latest figures provided by San Antonio Metropolitan Health officials on Wednesday.