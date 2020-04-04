H-E-B partner confirmed positive for COVID-19, store officials say

SAN ANTONIO – An H-E-B partner has tested positive for COVID-19, according to H-E-B store officials.

The case was announced Saturday afternoon and the company says the COVID-19 positive partner works at the H-E-B Plus store, located on Bandera Road at Loop 1604.

H-E-B says the last time the employee was at the store was March 27th and all employees that had contact with the employee have been notified.

The store has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized since then and employees will continue practicing social distancing until further notice, according to company officials.

H-E-B’s full statement can be read below:

“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, our H-E-B family has not gone unaffected. A Partner who was confirmed positive for COVID-19 was last in the store on March 27, 2020. All directly affected Partners at the location have been notified and the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then and we continue to enforce proper social distancing practices. While the pandemic is an evolving situation with many unknowns, we are sure of one thing: We will do our part to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face.”

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

