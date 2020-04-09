1st COVID-19 case reported in Bandera County

The first COVID-19 case has been detected in Bandera County, hospital officials announced Wednesday.

In a news release, Peterson Health officials said a Bandera County man is being treated for the virus in its hospital in Kerrville.

The patient arrived at the emergency department on Monday with symptoms, according to the Kerrville Daily Times.

The case marks the first for Bandera County. It’s unclear how the virus was contracted.

