1st COVID-19 case reported in Bandera County
The first COVID-19 case has been detected in Bandera County, hospital officials announced Wednesday.
In a news release, Peterson Health officials said a Bandera County man is being treated for the virus in its hospital in Kerrville.
The patient arrived at the emergency department on Monday with symptoms, according to the Kerrville Daily Times.
The case marks the first for Bandera County. It’s unclear how the virus was contracted.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
