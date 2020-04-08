2nd SA H-E-B employee tests positive for COVID-19, store officials say
Employee works at Grissom and Tezel H‑E‑B
SAN ANTONIO – An employee at an H-E-B store on the far West Side has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, store officials said.
Officials reported the case on Wednesday morning, saying the employee worked at the store at 9255 FM 471 West, near the Grissom and Tezel intersection. H-E-B spokesperson Julie Bedingfield told KSAT this is the second employee in San Antonio to test positive for the virus.
According to H-E-B’s website, the employee was last at the store on Sunday. All employees who had contact with the partner have been notified.
H-E-B to provide masks, gloves to employees starting Saturday
The store has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, officials said. Employees will continue practicing social distancing until further notice.
H-E-B has released the following statement:
As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, our H-E-B family of more than 120,000 Partners has not gone unaffected. Through early preparation, continuous guidance, strong sanitation and proper social distancing efforts, we are strongly focused on the health and safety of our Partners and are grateful that Texas has experienced fewer cases than the national average. We must all work to slow the spread. At impacted locations, all directly affected Partners are notified and provided medical advice, each location is deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times. Customers can visit their store’s website to see when an affected Partner last worked in their store. Our primary focus is keeping our Partners and customers safe. For the latest on our COVID efforts, visit www.heb.com/newsroom.
H-E-B announced Friday that the company would start providing its employees with masks and gloves. Store officials are “strongly encouraging” employees to wear them while at work during the current COVID-19 outbreak.
H-E-B president: Don’t bring your entire family to the grocery store during the coronavirus outbreak
A separate COVID-19 case was reported at the H-E-B Plus store, located on Bandera Road at Loop 1604, on Saturday.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
