H-E-B president: Don’t bring your entire family to the grocery store during the coronavirus outbreak

H-E-B and other stores across Texas are asking shoppers who are looking for essential items to come alone to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Stores are asking shoppers to leave the whole family home and only have one person come shop at the store to prevent large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you come to the store, don’t come with your entire family,” said president of H-E-B, Scott McClelland. "I was in the store yesterday and because people are bored they’re like, “Hey, let’s all go to the grocery store.' So, a family of six showed up. Send one person, that way you lessen the ability for the virus to spread.”

This request comes after local officials work to curb the spread of the virus across the state.