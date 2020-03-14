Hays County has first presumptive positive case of COVID-19, officials say

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – The first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Hays County has been confirmed by officials Saturday morning.

The patient is believed to have been exposed to the coronavirus while traveling to multiple cities along the U.S. West Coast, according to a news release.

Hays County Local Health Department was notified by the patient who was experiencing symptoms and the patient was admitted to a local hospital where he/she is currently recovering, the news release states.

The latest: What you should know about coronavirus cases in Texas

An epidemiologist in Hays County is reminding citizens that symptoms include “moderate fever, a cough, and congestion, typically treated with over the counter medications as there is no specialized treatment for COVID-19 as there is with Influenza,” according to the release.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms should self-quarantine until they are fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medications for 48 hours.

H-E-B closing all stores early to allow time to restock shelves, no need to panic, officials say

“As this is a pandemic disease, we fully expected to see cases in Hays County and have been preparing for this situation,” County Judge Ruben Becerra said. “We have been working with local and state officials to ensure that protocols are established and followed, and that we have access to additional resources should they be necessary.”

The release lists the following prevention tips to help slow the spread of the coronavirus:

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds several times a day, including between your fingers and underneath your nails. Handwashing is considered the best way to remove germs and dirt, and hand sanitizers should be used only when handwashing is not available. The hand sanitizers should be at least 60 percent alcohol to be effective.

Avoid handshaking and high-fives

Avoid touching your face – especially your eyes, nose, and mouth

Stay home when you feel sick

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue then put the tissue in the trash, or use the crook of your elbow if a tissue isn’t available

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household disinfectant cleaning spray or wipe. Clean cell and desk phones, computer keyboards, door handles, and work surfaces often.

Face masks are not considered an effective way to prevent someone from catching a virus unless you have close, frequent contact with a sick person; however, they are an option for sick people to use to keep from spreading the virus.

Avoid travel to areas that have been designated high-risk areas because of multiple verified cases of Corona

Individuals are encouraged to avoid large gatherings. This includes, but is not limited to concerts, plays, sporting events, gymnasiums, dances, and restaurants. Recreation activities that can be practiced in private are encouraged. This virus spreads by person-to-person transmission just like the flu, so limiting human contact can help prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

