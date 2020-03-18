77ºF

Comal County confirms first coronavirus case, issues disaster declaration

Patient remains under self-quarantine

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved faster testing protocols as the viral outbreak continues to spread worldwide. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
SAN ANTONIO – A disaster declaration for Comal County has been issued as officials have confirmed the first positive case of the novel coronavirus in the county.

The positive case is travel-related and the patient remains under self-quarantine, according to a news release. The patient had no contact with community members, officials said.

County Judge Sherman Krause signed the declaration Wednesday morning, according to the release. It will remain in effect for seven days.

“Declaring a disaster activates our emergency management plan and gives Comal County the tools to take further action as it becomes necessary,” Krause said.

Bexar County officials announce changes to operating procedures on Wednesday

The county confirmed the case a day after the city of New Braunfels issued a state of local disaster amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city’s emergency management plan is also activated in that declaration.

The declarations follow that of the City of San Antonio, Bexar County, the state of Texas and the United States.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

