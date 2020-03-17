Poteet Strawberry Festival postponed; may be held in fall

POTEET, Texas – The Poteet Strawberry Festival has been postponed and may be possibly be held in the fall, organizers said.

The festival was scheduled for April 3-5, but with concerns about the coronavirus, directors and other key stakeholders decided it was best to postpone the festival.

"The concept of having a fall festival is being entertained. More details to follow," a Facebook post said.

The festival is the latest in a series of popular San Antonio-area events to be affected due to the coronavirus.

Fiesta San Antonio, which was scheduled for April 16-26, was postponed and South by Southwest in Austin was canceled.

