Poteet Strawberry Festival postponed; may be held in fall
POTEET, Texas – The Poteet Strawberry Festival has been postponed and may be possibly be held in the fall, organizers said.
The festival was scheduled for April 3-5, but with concerns about the coronavirus, directors and other key stakeholders decided it was best to postpone the festival.
"The concept of having a fall festival is being entertained. More details to follow," a Facebook post said.
The festival is the latest in a series of popular San Antonio-area events to be affected due to the coronavirus.
Fiesta San Antonio, which was scheduled for April 16-26, was postponed and South by Southwest in Austin was canceled.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
