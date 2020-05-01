Comal County offers COVID-19 antibody testing for residents

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Comal County is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing for residents.

The testing is done by appointment only as a partnership between the Comal County Office of Public Health and Clinical Pathology Laboratories.

The antibody tests can determine whether a healthy person had the new coronavirus in the past.

“This is a win-win partnership between the county and CPL,” said Cheryl Fraser, the county’s director of public health. “CPL can use our facilities to do the testing, and in return the county gets additional data about the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Recovered COVID-19 patients can donate plasma at South Texas Blood & Tissue Center to help develop treatment

Residents can make an appointment for antibody testing by calling the Office of Public Health at 830-221-1150.

Residents with COVID-19 symptoms who wish to be tested for the virus, should call 830-312-7980 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment at the New Braunfels drive-through site.

Click here for the latest on Comal County COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries.

