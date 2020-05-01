Comal County offers COVID-19 antibody testing for residents
County partners with lab to test by appointment
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Comal County is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing for residents.
The testing is done by appointment only as a partnership between the Comal County Office of Public Health and Clinical Pathology Laboratories.
The antibody tests can determine whether a healthy person had the new coronavirus in the past.
“This is a win-win partnership between the county and CPL,” said Cheryl Fraser, the county’s director of public health. “CPL can use our facilities to do the testing, and in return the county gets additional data about the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
Recovered COVID-19 patients can donate plasma at South Texas Blood & Tissue Center to help develop treatment
Residents can make an appointment for antibody testing by calling the Office of Public Health at 830-221-1150.
Residents with COVID-19 symptoms who wish to be tested for the virus, should call 830-312-7980 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment at the New Braunfels drive-through site.
Click here for the latest on Comal County COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar, surrounding counties
- These are the places you can get tested for COVID-19 in Bexar County, San Antonio
- Explained: How San Antonio, Bexar County plan to reopen businesses, activities
- Here’s what you need to know about the mandatory face-covering rules in San Antonio, Bexar County
- Gov. Abbott: Texas classrooms closed for rest of school year; economy to reopen in waves using ‘data and doctors’
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Where San Antonio-area students can find free Wi-Fi during pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.