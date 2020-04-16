San Antonio is using Wi-Fi-equipped vehicles to provide internet access for students during coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic has shut down schools, resulting in students having to find creative ways to learn from home.

But for some, the barrier of connectivity can be a mountain to overcome. In fact, 12 percent of households in the city do not own a computer and nearly a quarter do not have a broadband internet subscription, according to the 2018 U.S. Census.

That’s why school districts and city organizations are teaming up to try to make sure all their students have internet access.

On Thursday, VIA announced a collaboration with the city of San Antonio, San Antonio Housing Authority, San Antonio ISD and Northside ISD to provide mobile Wi-Fi to students.

VIA dispatched vans equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi networks around San Antonio. The vans’ hotspots have a range of up to 200 feet.

Students cannot board the van, but they’re strategically parked in neighborhoods based on a variety of factors. Parents can park by the vans for students to log on to the internet.

Similarly, Harlandale ISD has set up Wi-Fi zones of their own, parking buses in neighborhoods with students that need internet access. A full map of Harlandale’s Wi-Fi zones can be found here.

The SAISD Foundation is also raising money to pay monthly service fees associated with these hotspots.

The district has so far passed out more than 3,500 hotspots, but each hotspot has monthly service fees that the foundation has been paying off.

