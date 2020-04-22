Bexar County jail inmates to receive new mask every day, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Inmates at the Bexar County Jail will now be changing masks daily, officials said.

The KSAT 12 Defenders have been following this story and found jail inmates had to wear tattered masks for several days due to equipment shortages. But a new shipment of masks recently arrived, and another is expected this week, officials said.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said inmates will not only receive a new mask every day but also soiled or damaged masks will be replaced.

BCSO said it also has about 26,000 N-95 masks on hand for deputies.

