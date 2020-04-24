Comal County residents can get tested for COVID-19 at drive-thru testing site
Testing to be conducted April 30 at Canyon High School by appointment only
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Comal County residents can be tested for COVID-19 for free on Thursday, April 30, at Canyon High School in New Braunfels.
According to a Comal County ISD news release, drive-thru testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone who makes an appointment beginning Tuesday morning. Residents needing a test must call 512-883-2400 or visit www.txcovidtest.org to register and receive an appointment time.
Latest COVID-19 cases in Comal County
The site will test between 50 and 60 people. Before receiving an appointment, residents will be screened for the following symptoms: fever and/or chills; cough, dry or productive; fatigue; body aches or muscle or joint pain; shortness of breath; sore throat; headache; nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; nasal congestion; or loss of taste or smell.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.
