Comal County residents can get tested for COVID-19 at drive-thru testing site

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Comal County residents can be tested for COVID-19 for free on Thursday, April 30, at Canyon High School in New Braunfels.

According to a Comal County ISD news release, drive-thru testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone who makes an appointment beginning Tuesday morning. Residents needing a test must call 512-883-2400 or visit www.txcovidtest.org to register and receive an appointment time.

Latest COVID-19 cases in Comal County

The site will test between 50 and 60 people. Before receiving an appointment, residents will be screened for the following symptoms: fever and/or chills; cough, dry or productive; fatigue; body aches or muscle or joint pain; shortness of breath; sore throat; headache; nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; nasal congestion; or loss of taste or smell.

