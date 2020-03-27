Comal County issues ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ guidelines

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Comal County Judge Sherman Krause on Friday issued new “Stay Home, Work Safe" guidelines as health officials confirmed there is community spread of COVID-19 within the county.

Krause called his new measure “guidance” rather than “orders," but said that if residents didn’t comply with the recommendations voluntarily, then more stringent control measures would be put into place.

Krause recommended that water recreation businesses voluntarily shut down. He also urged “close-contact” businesses like hair and nail salons, massage therapists and personal spas to voluntarily close.

Krause asked residents to more closely follow guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as orders from Governor Greg Abbott and local jurisdictions.

The county judge detailed the following voluntary mitigation measures adding that if compliance is not adequate, then the recommendations would become mandatory and could result in criminal penalties.

Comal County Voluntary Mitigation Measures