Comal County issues ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ guidelines
County judge said mandates could follow if voluntary compliance isn’t working
COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Comal County Judge Sherman Krause on Friday issued new “Stay Home, Work Safe" guidelines as health officials confirmed there is community spread of COVID-19 within the county.
Krause called his new measure “guidance” rather than “orders," but said that if residents didn’t comply with the recommendations voluntarily, then more stringent control measures would be put into place.
Krause recommended that water recreation businesses voluntarily shut down. He also urged “close-contact” businesses like hair and nail salons, massage therapists and personal spas to voluntarily close.
Krause asked residents to more closely follow guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as orders from Governor Greg Abbott and local jurisdictions.
The county judge detailed the following voluntary mitigation measures adding that if compliance is not adequate, then the recommendations would become mandatory and could result in criminal penalties.
Comal County Voluntary Mitigation Measures
- Personal Safety Measures:
- All Comal County residents are encouraged to stay at home except for health and safety activities, obtain necessary supplies, go to work, or engage in physical exercise outside. Residents are discouraged from social gatherings of greater than ten individuals and are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing to prevent spreading or contracting COVID-19. People are discouraged from visiting gyms or massage parlors as ordered by Governor Greg Abbott. The practice of personal protective measures and good hygiene with frequent hand washing, not touching one’s face, and disinfecting items and surfaces are crucial at this time. People who are sick should stay home, and not engage in activity outside of their home except for medical treatment. If someone in a household has tested positive for COVID-19 they must follow the isolation and quarantine measures prescribed by local, state, or federal health authorities. Additionally, if a member of a household tests positive, all other members of the household should consider themselves positive and also follow the isolation and quarantine measures prescribed by local, state, or federal health authorities.
- Business Best Practices:
- All restaurants, prepared food retailers, microbreweries/micro distilleries, or wineries may only provide take out, delivery, or drive-through services consistent with the Executive Order issued by Governor Greg Abbott. All businesses operating within Comal County are encouraged to facilitate employees who are able to work remotely from their homes. Additionally, businesses should implement social distancing measures keeping at least six feet between both employees and customers, eliminate gatherings by keeping groups to ten or fewer people including both employees and customers, and postpone non-essential work travel. Businesses are also encouraged to regularly disinfect and clean all surfaces and facilities for the protection of their employees and the customers they serve. Businesses should also expand sick leave policies and ensure flexible leave policies for staff who need to stay home due to school or childcare closings. Businesses should also encourage everyone to stay home if they are sick, including both employees and customers.
- Community and Faith-Based Organizations Best Practices:
- All community and faith-based organizations are encouraged to limit social gathering to ten or fewer people keeping at least six feet between individuals. Sporting or entertainment events should be cancelled or broadcast without audience participation. Faith-based services should be conducted using video, teleconference or other remote measures.
- Critical Infrastructure:
- Hospitals, surgical centers, and healthcare providers should follow the Executive Orders issued by Governor Greg Abbott which include delay of elective medical, surgical, and dental procedures by following the non-essential procedures guidance of the Governor’s Executive Orders.
- At Risk Individuals:
- Nursing homes and retirement/assisted living facilities should follow the Executive Orders issued by Governor Greg Abbott that restrict visitors. Additionally, staff should wear masks and wash their hands thoroughly before entering and after exiting the rooms of their residents. These facilities are also encouraged to regularly disinfect and clean all surfaces for the protection of their staff and residents who are at greater risk of serious consequences of COVID-19.
