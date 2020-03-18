New Braunfels mayor issues local state of disaster

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The mayor of New Braunfels on Tuesday night issued a state of local disaster amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release, the declaration activates the city’s emergency management plan.

It also authorizes the city to take any action necessary to promote health and suppress disease, including quarantine and regulating hospitals.

The declaration, which goes into effect immediately, also authorizes the city manager to exercise all emergency powers.

The disaster declaration follows that of the city of San Antonio, Bexar County, the state of Texas and the United States.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

