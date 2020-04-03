Second case of coronavirus reported in Gillespie County

SAN ANTONIO – Gillespie County has a second confirmed case of COVID-19, according to Fredericksburg officials.

The second case, associated with travel outside of Texas, was reported to the county after the person started experiencing mild symptoms, a news release sent to KSAT Friday states.

The first confirmed case is a county resident who contracted the virus while traveling within Texas.

Texas Department of State Health Services is currently working to identify anyone who may have come into contact with the patient while he/she was sick.

“We need to voluntarily restrict our travel for essential services and to maintain social distancing – minimum of 6 feet from others. Working together we can minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gillespie County Judge Mark Stroeher.

Gillespie County is located about 75 miles northwest of San Antonio. Fredericksburg is the county seat.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic is not expected to peak in Texas until the end of April and one epidemiologist thinks “Texas is going to be the next hot spot.”

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

