First case of coronavirus reported in Gillespie County
Person contracted the virus while traveling within Texas, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – Gillespie County has confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, Fredericksburg officials said Wednesday.
The county resident contracted the virus while traveling within Texas, according to a news release. The person has mild symptoms and is isolating at home.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is investigating possible exposure to anyone who had contact with the person.
Comal County has 12th positive COVID-19 case
County Judge Mark Stroeher is stressing that residents only travel for essential services and to maintain proper distancing.
Gillespie County is located about 75 miles northwest of San Antonio. Fredericksburg is the county seat.
Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that about 43,000 Texans have been tested for COVID-19 so far and that about 3,200 of those have been confirmed positive.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
