Boerne, Kendall County report first COVID-19 case

BOERNE – City of Boerne and Kendall County officials announced they had received the first report of a COVID-19 case on Thursday.

“This first case is not unexpected,” said Boerne Mayor Tim Handren in a statement. “We must not let fear grip our lives. It is why we have endorsed the CDC’s recommendations and have implemented many of the public limitations. It is for the safety of the entire community.”

Officials said they got reports of a positive test from the state health office around 9:45 a.m. Thursday and that they would provide more information as soon as it’s available and as an investigation into the exposure progresses.

“People who have not been around anyone with COVID-19 or have not visited an ongoing outbreak area, are currently not considered to be at risk,” officials said in a release.

“We have been operating for several days under the presumption that there are cases in Kendall County, this case confirms that,” said Jeff Fincke, director of Kendall County Emergency Operations. “This is not the first time the United States has faced a new virus without a vaccine or medication/treatment. In those instances, it was the work of the public health system, and support of the public, that ultimately contained the spread of disease.”

Officials encouraged community members to do the following to reduce the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve. Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

