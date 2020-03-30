’It’s not a game:’ Boerne mayor passionately speaks out on importance of social distancing

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne Mayor Tim Handren isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to addressing the public in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Handren took to Facebook Live Monday morning and seemed perplexed by the fact that some people still weren’t practicing social distancing.

“There are some people that frankly still don’t believe this is real, which I don’t get," Handren said. “I suppose nobody landed on the moon either."

Boerne mayor adds restrictions with amendment to emergency declaration

The mayor called out people who are ignoring social distancing guidelines saying they’re not only putting themselves at risk, but they’re putting others at risk, calling them “completely irresponsible, completely unaccountable and selfish.”

Handren, who supported the decision by city officials to shut down Boerne City Lake Park Friday, said he doesn’t want to have to go as far as limiting the amount of people who can be out together at one time.

“It looks like people think their grocery stores are the new Fiesta Texas. They’re going crazy at home,” referring to families who are going to the store “like it’s a field trip.”

“You gotta stop that. It’s not a game,” he said.

Boerne, Kendall County report 6 COVID-19 cases

He did make concessions saying he understands there are some circumstances where people might have to go in a group of two.

Handren announced during the Facebook Live that he’s also asking police to step it up a little bit when it comes to violators of the social distancing ordinance. He addresses this around the 27-minute mark for more clarification.

“Let’s demonstrate that we’re a county that cares," Handren said.

HANDREN LIVE: Mayor Tim Handren has an update on the situation in Boerne regarding COVID-19. He also has a message for people on both sides of the aisle who believe the city has gone too far and those who say we need to do more. Posted by City of Boerne - City Government on Monday, March 30, 2020

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

